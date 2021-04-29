Priesthood is about Christ and service, says Deacon Brett Metzler as ordination nears

by Joan Kurkowski-Gillen

North Texas Catholic

3 days ago

Seminarian Brett Metzler during the Transitional Diaconate Ordination Mass at Saint Patrick Cathedral in Fort Worth, March 19, 2020. (NTC/Ben Torres)

FORT WORTH — “Be still and know that I am God.”

Those words from Psalm 46:10 continue to resonate with Brett Metzler as he prepares to become a priest for the Diocese of Fort Worth. Ordained a transitional deacon last March along with five other men, the former St. Mark parishioner said the psalm’s comforting message helped him cope with the stress and uncertainty of the past year.

“Serving as a deacon during these times, you realize everyone is suffering and has the same kind of struggles,” observed Metzler, who felt the strain of isolation caused by the current health crisis. “People are worried.”

Watching infection and death rates soar forced the 28-year-old to understand his vocation in a new way.

“What I’ve learned the most from this year is the priesthood isn’t fundamentally about me but about Christ,” he explained. “The priesthood is about serving. It’s about Christ and His Church and its people. COVID, in a very particular way, showed me that.”

Bishop Michael Olson will confer the sacrament of Holy Orders on Metzler, Jason Allan, Thomas Jones, Samuel Maul, Linh Nguyen, and Joseph Moreno on May 22 in Vietnamese Martyrs Church. Attendance at the 10 a.m. Ordination Mass is reserved to friends and family of the ordinands, but North Texas Catholics can view the ceremony on the diocesan website, www.fwdioc.org.

A graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Denton and Liberty Christian Academy, Metzler entered the seminary after completing his freshman year at Texas A&M University. The decision to study for the priesthood surprised his parents, Tammy and Mike Metzler, who initially urged him to finish college first.

“In a letter he told us he prayed and was going to daily Mass at St. Mary’s at A&M and just really felt a calling to the priesthood,” his mother recalled.

Father Kyle Walterscheid, who was the diocesan vocation director at the time, helped the family navigate the application process. Months later, the Metzlers drove their 19-year-old son to St. Joseph Seminary College in Covington, Louisiana, to begin his formation.

“The minute we drove over the bridge and onto the grounds of this beautiful seminary, it felt right,” Tammy Metzler added. “This pastoral, peaceful, holy place made the transition from A&M easier. Brett was home.”

Metzler currently attends the Theological College seminary at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he completed a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology (STB) and will return to the campus after ordination to earn a Licentiate of Sacred Theology (STL).

“I’ll be writing on the virtue of hope all next year,” the Denton native explained.

Brett Metzler shares his vocation story at a December 16, 2017, Shepherd's Guild event. (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



During his time as a transitional deacon, Metzler has baptized 12 babies — including his niece Ayla Joan Holland — and assisted the pastor at Nuestra Señora Reina de las Americas (Our Lady Queen of the Americas) in Washington, D.C.

“It’s an exclusively Spanish-speaking parish so I did a lot of preaching in Spanish,” he continued. “That was very challenging in the beginning, but it helped my fluency.”

After ordination, Metzler is excited “to just be available to people as a priest. I’ve done ministry as a seminarian and deacon, but as a priest, there’s a special spiritual father role you take on. That includes the sacraments, confession, and the Mass.”

He is also looking forward to reaching out to the sick and elderly,

“I really loved hospital ministry,” disclosed the deacon, who visited young patients and their families at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas one summer as part of his seminarian training. “Bringing Christ to the suffering and confusion in people’s lives was extremely rewarding. It’s difficult work but important to bring the mercy of Jesus to people.”

Anticipating his ordination to the priesthood, Metzler is grateful to his family and others who supported him with their prayers, friendship, kind words, and letters during his vocation journey.

“It makes a big difference to know we are not doing this alone. To know people are praying for us is so helpful,” he acknowledged. “I’m also thankful for the priests in the diocese who supported me with dinners and lunches, and the bishop, who always helps and encourages us.”

