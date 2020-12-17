Take 5 with Father: Mass is a beautiful thing

by Susan Moses

North Texas Catholic

5 days ago

Fr. Michael Greco (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

HE IS: Father Michael Greco, adjutant judicial vicar of the Tribunal, where he helps determine the validity of a marriage. He has recently completed his studies in canon law at Catholic University of American. He previously served as parochial vicar of St. Patrick Cathedral and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Keller.

THE CALL: An introductory philosophy class at Tarrant County College made the cradle Catholic desire to learn more about his faith. Reading helped awaken his faith and increase his appreciation of Mass and the sacraments. He was ordained on May 23, 2015.

DISCERNING MINDS: Fr. Greco encourages young men and women discerning a religious vocation to remember “It’s a process. You’re not going to figure it all out in one hour, or one day, or one week. Stick with it and stay open to the various ways God may guide you and the various inspirations God may give you; the insights God may give you into yourself and how you can serve society and the Church.

“That takes time, and perseverance, and patience. The most important thing, not just for discerning a vocation but for everybody, is just to continue to grow in our faith and stay close to our Lord.”

BEST PARTS OF BEING A PRIEST: “Celebrating Mass is to me one of the great joys of the priesthood. It’s such a wonderful thing when we can gather together in our faith and know that the Lord is present among us and He’s nourishing us. We are united as brothers and sisters in that moment in our faith. It’s a beautiful thing.”

FAITH GOES TWO WAYS: Fr. Greco said he is edified by the people he serves. When the faithful show up for the sacraments, it’s evidence of “God’s spirit at work in the world. God has touched their lives and inspired faith in them and inspired them to want to come and be joined together with other people of faith to serve God.”

UNIVERSAL CHURCH: “A beautiful thing about being Catholic is the universality. I can take a plane anywhere in the world, and apart from the language being different and a few cultural customs, it’s fundamentally, substantially the same.”



NUGGETS OF FAITH: Fr. Greco likes to find and contemplate “wonderful little” verses in the New Testament epistles that capture the essence of our faith.

As an example, he cited 1 John 4:16, “We have come to know and to believe in the love God has for us. God is love, and whoever remains in love remains in God and God in him.”

