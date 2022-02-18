Lenten cuisine: Indian rice porridge

|Indian rice porridge (NTC/Juan Guajardo)
Father Vijaya Raju Mareedu, SAC, remembers his grandmother and mother cooking this simple dish. He said, “This is poor man’s food like my family and many in India, but all I know is it fills the stomach and reminds [me] of God’s bountiful love.”
Father VJ, as he’s known, enjoys cooking, gardening, and ministering to the parishioners of St. Rita Parish in Ranger, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in Cisco, St. Francis Xavier Parish in Eastland, and St. John Parish in Strawn.
Our Thoughts: Forgiving and comforting, like God’s bountiful love, as Fr. VJ said. This recipe is forgiving — versatile enough to handle adapting to whatever’s in your crisper. We used the vegetables we had on hand — carrots, broccoli, and potatoes — and no sprouts, but it was creamy, simple food for the stomach and soul.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
*We used chicken broth to make this recipe, and current canon law considers liquids made from animals to be within the guidelines for abstinence. However, water or vegetable or fish broth could be used.
