Diocese of Fort Worth releases directives for Lent 2022

February 17, 2022

NTC/Juan Guajardo



FORT WORTH — Vicar General Jonathan Wallis, after consulting with priests of the Diocese of Fort Worth, has released directives for the distribution of ashes and penance during Lent.

In the Diocese of Fort Worth, the pastor or pastoral administrator of each parish has the discretion to choose whether the parish will mark the foreheads of their congregants with ashes or sprinkle ashes on top of the heads. Those who distribute ashes must wear a mask and sanitize hands before and after distribution.

Ash Wednesday, which falls on March 2 this year, begins Lent, the liturgical season of penitential preparation leading up to the celebration of Easter. Although not a holy day of obligation, Ash Wednesday typically attracts large numbers of faithful.

During Lent, deaneries will coordinate and publish scheduled times for the sacrament of Reconciliation. Group penance services will not be scheduled.

Last year, to minimize any potential spread of coronavirus, the Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments issued a statement directing priests to sprinkle ashes on the heads of people on Ash Wednesday, rather than making a cross on the forehead of each person.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Worth Bishop Michael Olson has consulted with priests, health experts, and political officials to determine protocols that keep congregations physically safe while meeting the spiritual needs of the faithful in the Diocese of Fort Worth.