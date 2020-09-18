Diocese of Fort Worth to participate in national Rosary October 7

September 30, 2020

FORT WORTH — Bishop Michael Olson announced that the Diocese of Fort Worth will participate in a virtual Rosary hosted by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on October 7 at 2 p.m. Central Time.

The event, which is on the Memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary, is for the intention of “uniting Catholics across the country at this time when there is much unrest and uncertainty,” said Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the USCCB.

The USCCB encourages Catholics to pray to Rosary to unite our country, to seek healing, and to ask Our Lady, on her feast, to pray for us and help lead us to Jesus.

Faithful can join the virtual Rosary on the USCCB’s YouTube channel or Facebook page. Bishops representing various regions of the U.S. will lead parts of the Rosary.

The USCCB will use the hashtag #RosaryForAmerica on its social media, and they encourage participants to share their location, to post a photo of their rosary, or to leave a prayer intention for our country.