St. John the Apostle Catholic School named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

September 16, 2022

A St. John the Apostle Catholic School student enjoys grandparents' day in this 2018 file photo. (NTC/Jayme Donahue)



NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — What’s the likelihood that a school will be selected as a National Blue Ribbon School? It’s more likely that a person will be struck by lightning sometime during their lifetime, which is roughly 1-in-3,000.

On September 16, the U.S. Department of Education named St. John the Apostle Catholic School a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, a recognition the school also received in 2008.

Lightning is rare, and it can strike twice. The comparison ends there, however, because the National Blue Ribbon School distinction is earned.

National Blue Ribbon Schools (NBRS) is an official program of the U.S. Department of Education to honor the highest performing public and private schools. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools nationwide for excellence in education, including 24 non-public schools. The U.S. has more than 130,000 schools.

The NBRS recognized and commended St. John the Apostle Catholic School on its diverse student population, an exemplary outdoor education program, and its exceptional Institute for Excellence in Writing.

An in-person award ceremony will take place November 3 and 4 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Father Jack McKone, pastor of St. John the Apostle Parish, said, “The honor of being recognized as one of the top 24 private schools in the United States is the fruit of countless hours of hard work by our principal, Mrs. Amy Felton, the school administration, and our incredible teachers.”

He continued, “We have also enjoyed the support of so many school families that make the sacrifices required to provide this education. The gratitude I feel is made even deeper by the fact that St. John School accomplished this as a long-term goal during the most challenging two years in United States education history.”

In this 2018 file photo, St. John the Apostle Catholic School students prepare to serve donuts on grandparents' day. (NTC/Jayme Donahue)



St. John the Apostle Catholic School offers pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students a challenging classical Catholic education that promotes the development of the whole child in an environment where children can grow intellectually, spiritually, socially, and culturally.

Located at 7421 Glenview Drive in North Richland Hills, the school reinforces belief in each individual as a child of God. The student body comprises approximately 165 pupils from diverse economic and ethnic backgrounds.

Principal Amy Felton said, “It’s a privilege and an honor to be part of a school that has passed down rigorous academics with God-centered learning from generation to generation for 57 years.”

“The faculty, staff, and I understand the enormous responsibility we have with earning our second National Blue Ribbon School Award,” she added. “It is our responsibility to always share the truth, beauty, and goodness of God which will help form disciples of Christ and to help them grow to be good stewards and great leaders in our world today and in the future.”

Under Felton’s leadership, the campus has developed an extensive outdoor learning center with goats, rabbits, chickens, greenhouses, a garden, and a worm farm.

Bishop Michael Olson joined in commending St. John the Apostle Catholic School on the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School designation.

“I want to congratulate Father Jack McKone, Mrs. Amy Felton, and the teachers, staff, students, and their mothers and fathers for excelling in Catholic education and for being duly recognized for their excellence,” Bishop Olson said.

“Their commitment to sharing the truth, beauty, and goodness of God in charity and through classical education has helped them to form a Catholic community manifold in diversity and united in each person’s creation in the image and likeness of God,” Bishop Olson added.

For more information about St. John the Apostle Catholic School, go to stjs.org.