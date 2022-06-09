Father Anthony Chandler named interim CEO of CCFW

June 15, 2022

Father Anthony Chandler



FORT WORTH — Beginning June 27, Father Anthony Chandler will serve as interim CEO of Catholic Charities Fort Worth.

Fr. Chandler, on loan from the Archdiocese of Louisville, Kentucky, has two master’s degrees, one in theology from Catholic University of America, and an MBA in human resource management from the University of Maryland.

He used his business degree to help parishes achieve strategic business and personnel goals, and he has also served as the vice chancellor of the Archdiocese for Military Services for three years in Washington, D.C., where he oversaw Roman Catholics in every branch of military service, Veterans Affairs, diplomats, and military academies.

Bishop Michael Olson welcomes Fr. Chandler to the diocese, saying, “I extend my gratitude to the Most Reverend Shelton Fabre, Archbishop of Louisville, for agreeing to permit Fr. Anthony Chandler to serve as the interim president and CEO of Catholic Charities Fort Worth. I welcome Fr. Chandler as a fine priest, excellent administrator, and compassionate pastor.”

Fr. Chandler has a special interest in rural communities, veterans, and education. He plans to be out in the parishes, meet with clients directly to learn from them, and help the agency grow in understanding of Catholic Social Teaching.

Deb McNamara will continue to serve as the board chair of Catholic Charities Fort Worth and work collaboratively with Fr. Chandler on local relationships as the nonprofit strives to end poverty, one family at a time, while the agency finds a permanent CEO.