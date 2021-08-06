Former St. Andrew parishioner professes first vows as Sister of Life

August 6, 2021

Sister Noelle Marie Bethlehem Haley (courtesy/Sisters of Life)

FORT WORTH — Sister Noelle Marie Bethlehem Haley, daughter of David and Lori Haley of St. Andrew Parish in Fort Worth, professed her first vows as a Sister of Life this summer at Sacred Heart Church in Suffern, New York, along with four other women.

Along with vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience, Sisters of Life profess a fourth vow: to protect and enhance the sacredness of human life.

Following her first profession of vows, Sr. Noelle spent the summer on a Holy Respite mission team in Manhattan. The sisters invite women who are pregnant to live alongside them, share in their lives, and begin to build a new life for themselves and their children.

Sr. Noelle entered the Sisters of Life in September 2018, after discerning religious life while attending Augustine Institute in Denver, where she earned a master’s degree in leadership for the New Evangelization. Previously, she graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in psychology in 2016.

Founded in New York in 1991, the religious women currently serve in the [Arch]dioceses of New York; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Philadelphia; Denver; Washington, D.C.; and Toronto, Canada. They serve women who are vulnerable to abortion, giving them support and resources to be able to choose life for themselves and their children. The Sisters’ mission also includes hosting retreats; evangelization; outreach to college students; and helping women encounter the mercy and healing of Jesus after abortion.