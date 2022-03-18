Bishop Michael Olson joins Pope Francis, other bishops, in consecration of Russia and Ukraine

March 18, 2022

Pope Francis prays in front of the original statue of Our Lady of Fatima during a Marian vigil in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo. The pope has invited the bishops of the world to join him in "consecrating and entrusting" Russia and Ukraine to Mary March 25, and Bishop Michael Olson will lead a consecration in the Diocese of Fort Worth at 11 a.m. on March 25 at St. Patrick Cathedral. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)



FORT WORTH – Bishop Michael Olson has accepted Pope Francis’ invitation to all Catholic bishops and priests around the world to join him on March 25 in an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

In the Diocese of Fort Worth, the consecration will be held at St. Patrick Cathedral at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, and it will be livestreamed on the diocesan website, fwdioc.org, as well as interpreted for the deaf. All priests in the diocese are encouraged to attend, as well as the faithful of the diocese.

Three days ago, the Vatican announced the pope would lead the prayer of consecration in St. Peter’s Basilica during a Lenten penance service at 5 p.m. on March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation. On that same day, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, will lead a similar act of consecration at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal.

Mary appeared to three shepherd children at Fatima in 1917 with a message encouraging prayer and repentance, and she also asked for the consecration of Russia.

“Pope Francis has invited the bishops of the whole world, along with their priests, to join him in the prayer for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said March 18. The pontiff asked the bishops to join in the act of consecration at an hour locally that corresponds with the Rome consecration.

Even before the announcement from the Vatican, bishops from around the world had announced special services at which they would join Pope Francis. Bishops in cities across North America joined bishops from New Zealand, Philippines, Russia, Ukraine, and other countries planning special services.

The consecration, which means a spiritual entrustment, is a prayerful response to the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine.

Bishop Olson encouraged the faithful of the diocese, if unable to attend, to pray for peace in Russia and Ukraine through the intercession of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 11 a.m. on March 25 or watch the livestream of the Diocese of Fort Worth’s Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

- - -

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article includes reporting from Catholic News Service.