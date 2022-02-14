Lifeguard training: Flourishing Tree Family Pregnancy Resource Center trains on new sonogram

February 21, 2022

A volunteer is trained to use Flourishing Tree’s new ultrasound machine. (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



ALEDO — The wait is over.

Last spring, the Knights of Columbus raised funds to purchase an ultrasound machine for Flourishing Tree Family Pregnancy Resource Center in Aledo.

The machine has been installed, and the center conducted training recently.

Roxanna Young, the executive director of Flourishing Tree, said it takes a team effort to eliminate abortion.

According to Young, images of the baby at any stage are the most impactful way to encourage a woman contemplating an abortion to carry her baby to term.

She said, “We can show families, ‘Look at what you have.’”

Flourishing Tree then assists families with material needs, and professionals on staff provide educational, emotional, and spiritual support to the parents.