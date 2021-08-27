Knights of Columbus show love, support life with ultrasound donation

September 1, 2021

The Knights of Columbus raised funds to buy an ultrasound machine for Flourishing Tree Family Pregnancy Resource Center. (courtesy photo)



ALEDO — A major fundraiser of the Knights of Columbus Council 17196 got off with a bang.



The Knights based at Holy Redeemer Parish in Aledo hosted a clay shooting tournament this spring. Funds raised from the skeet shoot, plus donations from Knights of Columbus Council 7264 (St. Stephen Parish in Weatherford), Council 4101 (St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Fort Worth), and seven other local and state councils will purchase an ultrasound machine for Flourishing Tree Family Pregnancy Resource Center in Aledo.



The national Knights of Columbus Supreme Council matches their donation for the $42,700 machine.



Roxanna Young, the executive director of Flourishing Tree, said it takes a team effort to eliminate abortion.



According to Young, images of the baby at any stage are the most impactful way to encourage a woman contemplating an abortion to carry her baby to term.



She said, “We can show families, ‘Look at what you have.’”



Flourishing Tree then assists families with material needs, and professionals on staff provide educational, emotional, and spiritual support to the parents.



Jeff Jendel, a trustee for Council 17196, said raising funds for ultrasound machines is an important way for Knights to support the Church’s pro-life initiatives. The Knights of Columbus have donated more than 1,000 ultrasound machines nationwide.