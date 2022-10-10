Advancement Foundation wins two awards

October 21, 2022

Most Reverend Donald Hanchon (L), episcopal moderator, and Margaret Keightley (far right), Board Chair of the International Catholic Stewardship Council, present the Total Foundation Effort and Diocesan Stewardship Effort Awards in the large diocese category to Advancement Foundation staff members Rachel Martinez, CFRE, Renée Underwood, CFRE, and Wendy Collins during the ICSC Annual Conference on Monday, September 26 in Anaheim. (courtesy photo/ICSC)

ANAHEIM — At its annual conference in Anaheim, Calif. Oct. 2-5, the International Catholic Stewardship Council awarded the Diocese of Fort Worth Advancement Foundation the Award for Excellence in two categories: Diocesan Stewardship Effort and Total Foundation Effort.

The Advancement Foundation won two of the eight awards presented in the large diocese category.

According to Renée Underwood, CFRE, chief development officer of the Advancement Foundation, the stewardship award recognized efforts initiated by Bishop Michael Olson this year to reinforce the importance of stewardship and evangelization among the Catholic faithful.

New stewardship initiatives in 2022 included the Diocesan Day of Stewardship, held on March 19, and the Light of Christ Awards, which recognized an individual or couple from each parish who exemplify a commitment to stewardship in their parish.

Underwood noted that many parishes have formed stewardship committees. “The message [of stewardship] is being embraced by our pastors, our deacons, and our lay people.”

Stewardship recognizes that everything we have is a gift from God and returns that gift through prayer, service, and generosity.

Underwood said the Total Foundation Effort Award reflects “how innovative a model we have as a foundation, how comprehensive we are.”

The Advancement Foundation manages investments and endowments and provides resources for parishes and schools for capital campaigns, development, and stewardship.

A group of approximately 20 people from the diocese, including priests, parish staff, and laity, attended the conference.