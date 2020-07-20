Meet the Class of 2020 deacon candidates

July 14, 2020

The 2020 Class of Deacons for the Diocese of Fort Worth made their profession of faith and their oath of fidelity to Bishop Michael Olson at St. Patrick Cathedral on June 24, 2020. (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



FORT WORTH — The first group of permanent deacons to be ordained in eleven years for the Diocese of Fort Worth will receive the sacrament of Holy Orders on Monday, August 10, 2020. The 24 men have undergone five years of discernment and formation as they prepare to serve Christ's Church more deeply.

In advance of the livestream Mass of Diaconate Ordination at 7 p.m. on August 10, which can be watched at fwdioc.org, we would like to introduce one deacon candidate each day. Please join us in prayer for these men.



Ricardo De Leon (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Ricardo De Leon, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Keller



Ricardo DeLeon's call to the diaconate was a long process that began in 2008, when he felt a call to serve the infirmed and elderly, while attending a Knights of Columbus 1st Degree ceremony. This led to his involvement in nursing home and homebound ministry, while also serving as an Instituted Acolyte and a trainer of the parish’s Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion. An invitation to participate in Tuesday evening Solemn Vespers made a further change in his spiritual life, leading to regular visits to Adoration and attendance at daily Mass as often as possible. Signs continued to pop up, and with the support of his wife, Estella, he decided that this was a call to seek ordination.

Upon being accepted into formation, his challenge was the rigorous schedule that was expected to be met, and he worried if he would be able to handle the intellectual training, while maintaining a work and family life, but his prayers were answered as he was able to meet the requirements of the program. He credits the Holy Spirit, and supportive messages from his closest friends, with helping him get through those late nights of study; and the loving support of Estella, who gave him all the time he needed to complete his assignments.

Ricardo joined the U.S. Marine Corps in his senior year of high school, after being accepted into their computer science program. He left for boot camp soon after graduation in 1979. Upon his discharge in 1983, he began his IT career, retiring from Dex Media in 2015, after 31 years of service. In 2016, he found his new career working for Catholic Charities Fort Worth, in their transportation department, where he currently works in Community Relations.

Ricardo and Estella are long-time members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Keller. He and Estella have three adult sons, Ricky, Eric, and Andrew.

He is looking forward to serving our Church in whatever capacity he is needed. Although he has a love for serving the sick and the elderly, he is prepared for whatever lies ahead, knowing that God will see him and his family through it.

Richard Wright (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Richard Wright, St. Mark, Denton



Rick Wright and his wife, Martha, have been married 37 years with two married adult children. With eight grandchildren, the older six are in Catholic schools. Rick’s family roots are in south Texas ranching. He holds degrees in agriculture with graduate business studies from Texas A&M, where he met Martha.

Rick’s corporate career with John Deere spanned over three decades traveling all the states, Canada, Europe, India, and China with responsibilities in marketing, business development, and finance. He attended international business programs at Dartmouth and in England.

After numerous relocations, Rick was transferred home to Texas where he retired in 2014, and Martha later retired as an R.N. They joined St. Mark Parish in Denton after the pastor asked Rick to “come and grow” with the parish. Rick served in several ministries, as business manager, and as director of marriage prep during which Rick was asked to consider the diaconate. After discernment, prayers, and encouragement from the Holy Spirit, he entered deacon formation.

Rick loved the academics and letting the Holy Spirit help him grow spirituality and in personal attributes. He enjoyed growing spiritually with Martha while sharing their faith journey with other couples in the program. Rick had charitable assignments in hospital, homeless shelter, and prison ministries. There he learned about the less fortunate in the Denton community, their difficulties, and offered them prayers and hope, reinforcing the human dignity of each person. Being retired afforded him the opportunity to serve at daily Mass and weekday funerals during his final pastoral assignment at Immaculate Conception Parish in Denton.

Rick and Martha look forward to their parish assignment, continuing his service to parishioners and the community, proclaiming the Word of God, and assisting with sacraments.

Patrick Quinn (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Patrick Quinn, St. Philip the Apostle, Lewisville



Patrick Quinn said about his discernment to formation for the diaconate, “It’s been a lifelong journey. All of my life I have had a very strong faith and trust in God being in control of my life. I have always looked out for others and as a Boy Scout took to heart the part of the Scout Oath where it says ‘to help other people at all times.’” He said that his parents and grandparents inspired him to get into and stay involved in the Church. Pat was a youth representative on his parish council and his involvement has never stopped.

Pat said that God has always opened doors to new ministries in the Church through the encouragement of parish priests, directors of religious education, and fellow parishioners. He has taught all levels of religious education from pre-K through high school youth ministry, RCIA, marriage prep, and Baptism classes.

It was his role model in the Blessed Virgin Mary that helped him to say “Yes” and to trust that God would help him and lead him where He wanted Pat to be. That trust and a “Yes” to his pastor’s request to attend the Light of Christ Institute was where Pat first realized that the diaconate might be where God was leading him. The Holy Spirit even opened a door through a bulletin article that called out to both Pat and his wife, Lisa, regarding the Catholic Biblical Studies Program at the University of Dallas. They prayed about it and followed the Holy Spirit’s inspiration through the entire four-year program which brought them very close in their faith journey as they learned to open the Word of God together.

Pat and Lisa are members of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewisville and they have two adult children, a son and a daughter. Both are married and have brought two wonderful grandsons to the family. Pat met Lisa when they attended East Carolina University, where he received degrees in chemistry and psychology. Later he earned his MBA in corporate finance from the University of Dallas. Pat is in his 24th year working for Omnicom where he is the Director of Governance, Risk, and Compliance in the Information Technology field.

During his formation, Pat has served at Immaculate Conception in Denton and is now assigned to St. Francis of Assisi in Grapevine. Pat was given ministry assignments during formation and worked with hospice, the Denton State Supported Learning Center, and the Monsignor King Homeless Shelter. He said, “It was like God opened my eyes, ears, and heart to see Jesus present in the marginalized of our community and to understand their needs and share God’s love with them. This is why the Beatitudes are such an important element of our faith.” It is obvious that these experiences greatly humbled Pat and helped him enhance and focus his prayer life on the lonely and suffering in our community.

Pat is very excited and feels blessed to continue to follow where the Holy Spirit takes him and to be a humble servant configured to Christ in service to the Diocese of Fort Worth and its people.

Thien Ta (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Thien Ta, St. George Parish, Fort Worth



Thien Ta has served the Church since his youth. He said, "Growing up in an immigrant family, I was taught to be involved with church activities, beginning with altar serving, then later the choir and other ministries. During my marriage preparation, I was inspired by God’s word and developed a love for sacred Scripture. As such, I began to be actively involved in catechesis, Bible study, Cursillo, and youth ministry. I also helped my beloved dad to publish and distribute the Vietnamese Divine Mercy prayer booklets and cards as part of his apostolate."

While participating in the Fort Worth Diocesan Synod of 2000, a priest planted the seed of a permanent diaconate vocation in his mind. In 2010, he began to inquire with his wife, Mai Tuyet Nguyen. So, his diaconate journey stretches out to more than ten years with lots of prayers and trust in God’s plan. He said, "This has taught me that it is not about me but is about God. Humility and trust led to many tearful yet joyful Christ moments during discernment, as well as the wonderful experiences gained through hospital chaplaincy."

He and his wife have four grown children, three daughters, and one son. They are members of St. George Parish, with a close tie to Christ the King Church, a Vietnamese community of his childhood and family. He is a UT-Arlington engineering alumnus, and he works for Lockheed Martin, "to proudly contribute to the defense of this nation."

"I am thankful for my family and relatives, who supported me throughout this journey, especially my wife. She has been with me through the entire five years of classes. She helped me to focus and is on her knees praying tirelessly, that I may become a docile instrument in Christ’s redemptive work," he said.

As a deacon, Thien looks forward to witnessing diaconal and marriage vocations and serving the Church in Tribunal advocacy, sacramental preparation, catechetics, hospital ministry, and social outreach.

Steve Holton (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Steve Holton, Holy Family, Fort Worth



In the summer of 2010, Steve Holton experienced a profound moment, when he heard one of Monsignor Joseph Pemberton’s homilies referencing Isaiah 6:8: Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Whom shall I send? Who will go for us? . . . Here I am Lord, send me.'" This Scripture penetrated Steve’s heart and led him to inquire about diaconate formation. Remembering that moment, Steve recalls, “As we walked out of Mass that morning, I looked at my wife, Debi, and mentioned the personal calling I felt during the homily. Debi had felt it too, and encouraged me to continue praying and see where God would lead me.” Within one month, Steve and Debi enrolled in the John Paul II School of Lay Ministry and upon completion, Steve continued his spiritual journey to Permanent Diaconate Formation.

Steven was born the youngest of three brothers in San Diego, California, to parents A.L. and Mary Holton. Steve’s journey in his Catholic faith began at home through the example set by his parents and large extended family, particularly his great-grandmother, “Granny,” who led a life of prayer and walked to Mass daily. Steve received his sacraments of initiation through his childhood parish of Saint Jude Catholic Church and School. When Steve was 11 years old, his parents relocated the family to Fort Worth, where his mother and father continued their respective professions as registered nurse and engineer and test pilot. At this time, Steve and his family began attending St. Alice Catholic Church.

Steve graduated from Western Hills High School and continued his undergraduate education at Tarrant County College and the University of Texas at Arlington. During and after college, he worked in retail sales and management for Dillards, then earned the position of Marketing Director for Ridgmar Mall. During this time, he met his future wife, Debi, a marketing and graphic designer. Several years later, Steve began his career in the luxury automotive industry, working in sales, finance, and management for Mercedes, Cadillac, and Lexus and continues to work in the automotive industry to this day as a finance manager.

A parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church since its inception in 1969, Steve was joined with his wife Debi in the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony in 1981 at the parish. They were blessed with two daughters and celebrated their daughter’s sacraments of initiation and faith formation with the Holy Family community. This community proved a spiritual home and place of ministry for several decades where Steve and his family grew in their faith life and the sacramental life of Christ’s one true Church. Both Steve and Debi were humbled to serve in various ministries at the parish and diocesan levels in leadership roles.

All glory and honor to God, the Lord’s grace brought Steve and Debi through these past years of formation, continually molding their hearts. Steve is humbled and grateful to God for the blessing of formation, community, and call to Holy Orders to serve our Lord Jesus Christ.

Gustavo Garcia (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Gustavo Garcia, St. Jude, Mansfield



In 2009, Gustavo Garcia registered to attend the St. John Paul II Institute and was handed an application for permanent deacon formation. Since his kids were still small, he prayed about it and consulted with the deacon at St. Jude. He suggested that he wait until his kids were older. The permanent deacon formation program was suspended a couple of weeks later.

When the diocese decided to bring back the program in 2014, his pastor, Fr. George Foley, asked if he would be interested in registering for the permanent deacon formation program. This time his kids were older, he prayed about it, and as a family they discussed it. They all agreed that it was time to answer the call of the Lord and see where He wants Gustavo to serve Him.

Gustavo was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and immigrated with his parents to the United States of America in 1980 in search of a better opportunity for the family. He lived in Chicago for 21 years and moved to Texas in November 2001. He has been a member of St. Jude Parish in Mansfield since 2002.

After high school, he started working in the sheet metal fabrication / contract manufacturing industry where he gained experience in the different positions, from machine operator to director of materials. He always enjoyed the logistics and materials side of the business. He met his wife Eugenia at his workplace in Chicago and has been married for 26 years. They have 3 kids.

The formation journey has been a great experience for Gustavo and Eugenia but has also helped their kids grow in their faith. They are blessed to have this great opportunity to grow in our faith as a family. Balancing the requirements of formation with family life and his job have been challenging, but with God’s help and the support and encouragement of his family, he has been able to persevere. He's grateful to his wife, kids, his parents, and the formation team for their support and encouragement.

As a deacon of the Church he looks forward to ministering to those who need help finding their way back to God, and those who have never had a relationship with Jesus. He enjoys prison ministry and hopes that he has the opportunity to continue in this ministry and hopefully get others involved.

Mark Gannaway (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Mark Gannaway, St. Bartholomew, Fort Worth



Mark Gannaway, and his wife, Teresa, did not consider the diaconate until being approached by their priest, Father Jim Pemberton, in the fall of 2014. He asked them to prayerfully consider the calling to the diaconate and to participate in the Inquiry process. Gannaway’s plan at the time was to sell his insurance company, retire, buy a RV, and drive off into the sunset with his beautiful bride.

His approach to the diaconate process starting Day 1, was always to follow God’s will, through daily prayerful discernment and listening to His whisper through the roller coaster of life. “We literally took it one day at a time. Many of my candidate brothers felt the calling early on; I wasn’t so confident. God had a lot of ‘forming’ to do."

"I always thought I needed to be a person in control and in charge to be happy. Now being called to be obedient, a servant to all, and depend solely on my Creator for not only my daily walk but for the rest of my life was to me a huge challenge.” But God through His love, mercy, and incredible grace, brought him through a powerful formation process that showed him that underneath all these “worldly” layers, there was a heart of a deacon inside. The charity assignments as a hospital chaplain, working in a large homeless shelter, and then being with people in their final days on earth as a hospice volunteer showed him what true joy, happiness, and purpose are really about.

Gannaway graduated from Texas Tech University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He entered the insurance industry in 1982 and has enjoyed a successful career for 37 plus years managing or owning several different insurance entities. He has represented Lloyds of London as a U.S Coverholder for 32 years.

Mark and Teresa are blessed with two grown children and six beautiful grandchildren from 5 to 17 years of age. They have been members of St. Bartholomew Church in Fort Worth for 35 years.

Mark and Teresa are incredibly grateful for these past five years of formation. He believes “The ‘scales’ have been removed from our eyes, our marriage is stronger than ever, we have all these wonderful new relationships with others on this journey, and we’re excited about serving God every day no matter how difficult because we know He is with us.”

David Bindel (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

David Bindel, Sacred Heart, Wichita Falls



David Bindel credits his wife, Linda, and their three adult children to contributing to his ongoing formation over the past several years.

At the encouragement of his father-in-law and other family members, David finished his college degree and earned his master’s degree in adult education with the help of his wife and children. That alone would have been a great story, but even greater things were ahead as the calling to the diaconate was made clear in 2008. Like many others who first heard the call or would have responded to someone’s suggestion, it was a humbling experience to be held in such regard. Taking part in a Christ Renews His Parish renewal weekend helped bring fruit to the notion and sparked an even greater light along the path. His pastor then, and friend now and forever, Fr. Hoa Nguyen, contributed considerably then and now to his journey.

The path has been wide and varied with a share of struggles, including a stretch of months of unemployment, yet is has been fruitful over the years, bringing David to work for the Church as opposed to the secular world. The adult education he set out to do in the corporate world he does now for the Body of Christ, working as a pastoral assistant at Sacred Heart, the same parish where he and Linda married more than 30 years ago.

Throughout formation, he found himself cooperating more with God’s will as he trusted His way and not his own. ‘I was thinking it was going to be easy after school and it was for a while; I soon found out God had other plans for me.’

What he looks forward to most is serving others, particularly with the sacraments, including marriage preparation with those beginning their married life as well as those who have had their troubles from marriages past with declarations of nullities.

Juan Molina (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Juan Molina, St. John the Apostle, North Richland Hills



Juan Molina can attribute his calling to the diaconate back to his childhood, when he served as an altar server in his home parish of St. Clare in San Antonio. He can vividly remember kneeling next to the altar, watching the Body of Christ being raised and feeling a tug in his heart. That “tug is still present in my heart. I look forward with joy, excitement, and anticipation to the service of the people of God in the parish community and in the Church in general.”

A San Antonio native, he graduated from South San Antonio High School in 1984 and graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in December 1992.

He and his wife, Monica, moved to Fort Worth in 1993 via a promotion into management with Dillard’s Dept. Stores. He has worked for Dillard’s for thirty-five years in their distribution center. They have three daughters and two beautiful grandchildren.

Juan became actively involved in various ministries in his home parish of St. John the Apostle in North Richland Hills in 1999 where he served as a homebound extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, a sponsor couple for Pre-Cana, and a catechist for 18 years. He sings in both the English and Spanish choirs, plays guitar, and serves as part-time choir leader.

Paul Mahoney (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Paul Mahoney, Good Shepherd Parish, Colleyville



Paul Mahoney said, “Several years ago, I felt called to do more and grow in faith. So, I asked the Lord to show me where He wanted me to go on this faith journey and He fulfilled this request by surrounding me with so many strong believers. This led to a desire to learn and share our faith, which instilled a greater call to serve Christ and His Church. I have been called to step up my relationship with God and to use my time and talent to do His will while sharing the love, grace, and compassion of Christ with others.”

Paul is originally a parishioner of Good Shepherd Catholic Community in Colleyville where he was actively involved in parish ministry for 10 years. Throughout the diaconate formation journey, Paul had the distinct privilege of serving in pastoral assignments at St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Lewisville, St. John the Apostle in North Richland Hills, and at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Keller. Additionally, he enjoyed serving ministry of charity assignments at John Peter Smith Hospital, Presbyterian Night Shelter, Vitas Hospice, and a mission trip to Louisa, KY.

Paul and his wife Karen have been married for 31 years. She works as a registered nurse at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth. Paul enjoys a career in the building products and home services industry where he has been working for the past 31 years.

Paul and Karen have two sons: Jordan is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and is currently in Flight School to become a commercial airline pilot. Dylan is entering his senior year in the Aerospace Engineering School at Texas A&M.

2 Corinthians 5:17: So, whoever is in Christ is a new creation: the old things have passed away; behold, new things have come.

Gary Endres (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Gary Endres, Sacred Heart, Muenster

Gary Endres says, “God has been calling me for most of my life to either become a deacon or to participate in some position in the Church. However, the timing was never right until recently. As I was considering the diaconate program, several people encouraged the idea and mentioned to me they believed I would succeed in it! Over the past years of frequent study, prayer, and training, many friends have told me they are praying for me and have been doing so every day since I began discernment in this process. These have definitely been a major part of my success.”

Gary, a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Muenster, has been married to Mary for 43 years. They have 8 adult children, 6 of whom are married and 2 who currently attend college. Gary and Mary are blessed with 26 grandchildren so far!

Gary earned a master’s degree in education from North Texas State University (now UNT). He taught math and coached football, basketball, and track for 7 years in Mesquite. He sold cars for 2 years and snack food for 2 years. For the last 32 years, Gary has enjoyed running his own floor covering retail business in Gainesville.

Gary affirms the value of formation. He says “I really liked the formation classes – except for the papers we needed to write which were quite challenging and reminded me of my college years! This formation has really reinforced my belief in the Catholic Church. I truly believe the Church can lead us all down the right path to grow closer to Jesus and to following the will of God. I believe God wants me to serve Him by serving others in their journey in the Catholic Church.”

Manuel Vasquez (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Manuel Vasquez, Sacred Heart, Wichita Falls



Manuel "Manny" Vasquez started to hear God’s calling to the diaconate while serving in youth ministry at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Odessa. During this time, he attended retreats as a sponsor and a participant. Eucharistic Adoration and retreats were spiritual game changers for him and they ignited a deeper relationship and love for Christ.

In 2012, Dcn. Francis Onyekozuru (now a priest), encouraged him to discern God’s calling to the diaconate. Manny’s life was pretty hectic and he wasn’t certain what God was asking of him, because he did not deem himself worthy of the call. Through prayer and the support of family and friends, who also affirmed this direction in his life, he placed his life in God’s hands and prayed, “If this is your will God, make the path and I will follow.” I guess you can say the rest is history!

Manny and Licia have been married for thirty years. They have three adult children, a son-in-law, and five grandchildren. They are members of Sacred Heart in Wichita Falls. Manny joined the Marine Corps after high school and served honorably as an Aviation Ordinance Technician for 6 years. He has held leadership positions in technology and professional services throughout his career and is currently employed by MSC Industrial Supply as an Inventory Management Specialist. Manny and Licia have been involved with catechesis for many years (mainly Licia); starting in South Carolina where they were stationed while in the Marines.

Balancing formation, his job, and family life was challenging, but he found that God always provided a path. Manny is grateful to all who have offered prayers and support, especially Fr. Francis, his family, the formation team, his employer, and most importantly Licia. He knows without her love and support, none of this would have been possible. As a deacon, Manny is open to serve wherever the Holy Spirit leads him.

Thomas Doran (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Thomas Doran, Good Shepherd Parish, Colleyville



Tom Doran has served in various ministries at Good Shepherd Parish and heard his call to the diaconate through regular attendance at Adoration. “The nearly six-year formation process has been a time of spiritual growth and a deepening of my relationship with Christ and His Church. It is a process of letting go and fully trusting in God. This process affirmed my calling to the diaconate and allowed me to experience many ways of serving Christ and His Church”.

He continued, “The opportunity to serve the homeless, the sick, and dying in various pastoral ministries was a very humbling experience. These encounters could involve praying, listening, or simply just being present as guided by the Holy Spirit.” Parish internships, including various assignments, include participating in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) process. “I was blessed to have had the opportunity to teach and mentor candidates and catechumens over the last several years in RCIA. To open the Scripture, the sacraments, and the Mass, and to accompany them on their faith journey was such a privilege.”

Tom has been married to Mary Ann for 41 years. They have two adult daughters, a son-in-law, and a grandson. Tom received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Emerson College and continued his studies in management by receiving a Master’s in Public Administration, and recently earned his Master of Arts in Theology from St. Joseph College. He has spent most of his career in the financial services industry in the area of business analysis and project management. He is currently employed by Toyota Financial Services as a Senior Enterprise Compliance Privacy Analyst.

Tom feels blessed to have been called to the diaconate and looks forward to serving the Fort Worth Diocese in various charitable, pastoral, and liturgical roles as directed by the bishop.





Ralph Lira (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Ralph Lira, St. Peter Parish, Lindsay



Ralph Lira felt the call to the diaconate while on a men’s retreat where he met and became friends with a deacon candidate. Deacon Barry answered Ralph’s questions and is still a great resource for him. Ralph also was influenced by his former pastor from St. Mark, Fr. Tim Thompson, as he discerned his call.

The intellectual formation has been challenging for Ralph but very rewarding and there is still so much to learn. “The greatest gift was our ability to take the book knowledge and put it into practice as community volunteers in different venues.” Ralph experienced the face of Jesus Christ in a profound way serving at the Monsignor King Outreach Center for the homeless in Denton. “And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to the least of these brethren, you did it to me.’” “These people of God showed me who we are called to serve,” he said.

Ralph is married to Susan and they have two adult children, a son and daughter. Together they own Precision Art Dental Lab in Denton. Ralph earned his National Certification of Dental Technology in 1991 and continues to fabricate dental prosthetics. They moved to Valley View from Denton in the summer of 2016.

His family is Ralph’s greatest blessing and his children along with their spouses and children continue to encourage and pray for him. One of the many gifts of formation is the relationship with his wife which has grown stronger through the process. “Many people advised us not to work together in our business but Susan’s background as a Kansas farm girl who watched her father and mother work together every day gave us the desire to make it work.” Ralph looks forward to serving where the bishop calls him and feels the call to teach, especially in family catechesis.