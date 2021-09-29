Bishop launches diocesan synod with Oct. 17 Mass

October 11, 2021

Bishop Michael Olson, shown here at the Red Mass for members of the legal community on Sept. 23, will open the diocesan synod with a Oct. 17 Mass at St. Patrick Cathedral. (NTC/Rodger Mallison)

FORT WORTH — Bishop Michael Olson will celebrate Mass on Sunday, October 17 to begin Pope Francis’ worldwide synod in the Diocese of Fort Worth. The Mass, which is open to the public, will be held at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1206 Throckmorton St.

The diocesan website, fwdioc.org, will host a livestream of the Mass.

Pope Francis formally opened the synod process at the Vatican with a day of reflection on Oct. 9 and a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica on Oct. 10.

The synod is in preparation for the 2023 assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will discuss the theme "For a synodal church: communion, participation, and mission."

The purpose of the synod, as outlined in the Vatican preparatory document, is not to produce documents. “Rather, it is intended to inspire people to dream about the Church we are called to be, to make people's hopes flourish, to stimulate trust, to bind up wounds, to weave new and deeper relationships, to learn from one another, to build bridges, to enlighten minds, warm hearts, and restore strength to our hands for our common mission," the preparatory document said.

As with previous synods, dioceses across the world will gather information on the local level. Bishops’ conferences assimilate the local feedback for the Synod of Bishops.

Parishes, Catholic schools, university ministries, and other Catholic organizations in the Diocese of Fort Worth will participate in the consultation meetings, which are scheduled to conclude in March 2022.

In 2018, the Synod of Bishops explored young people, faith, and vocational discernment.