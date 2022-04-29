Gabriel Project continues to expand

May 3, 2022

Allison Moore, director of the Gabriel Project, is shown with Emma Bouillion, coordinator of young adult outreach at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, at the parish’s Gabriel Project supply closet. (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Every baby is a celebration, according to Allison Moore, director of Catholic Charities Fort Worth Gabriel Project. “We celebrate that this mom has chosen life. And because of that, we mentor her with encouragement and prayer,” she added.

“We are called to help our brothers and sisters in need,” continued Moore. “And to do that in a spiritual way. We pray with these mothers, and we pray for them.”

Gabriel Project is a CCFW parish-based ministry that pairs trained volunteers, or Gabriel Angels, with women in crisis pregnancies. Angels accompany mothers throughout their pregnancy and beyond, with spiritual, emotional, and practical help. Once they are close to delivery, they help provide items for baby.

Moore, who became Gabriel Project Director last November, intends to continue the legacy that Angela Walters began in 2004 as one of Gabriel Project’s founders in the Diocese of Fort Worth. Moore also hopes to expand Gabriel Project to more parishes.

“Gabriel Project is not changing, but growing and moving forward,” she said.

Gabriel Project currently has 87 volunteers, 55 of which are Angels who accompany 74 expectant mothers. The diocese has 22 parishes with active Gabriel Projects, and this year, CCFW will bring the ministry to Wichita Falls. Sacred Heart Parish will be the hub and will collaborate with nearby parishes also participating in Gabriel Project.

Moore explained that Sacred Heart will provide a safe place for Gabriel Angels and moms to meet, as well as a Gabriel Closet containing items for newborns. She said both spaces will be available to Gabriel Angels at other Wichita Falls parishes.

CCFW recently opened a new Gabriel Closet at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Keller and will open another at Good Shepherd Parish in Colleyville, bringing the number of storage areas in the diocese to eight. From those storage spaces, angels deliver items such as diapers, wipes, bottles, clothing, blankets, and even pack ‘n plays so baby has a safe sleeping plan, Moore said.

Gabriel Project also manages a crisis hotline for expectant mothers at 800-545-5935 or at [email protected].

Moore said hotline calls have increased somewhat since the Texas Heartbeat Act, which took effect Sept. 1 and bans abortion after detection of a fetal heartbeat — normally around six weeks of pregnancy.

“We were prepared and ready for the request for Angels to increase,” Moore said, “but there was not a major influx as we might have expected.”

Moore, who is also a Gabriel Angel and a pro-life sidewalk counselor, said she prays daily for all Gabriel Project mothers.

“Whatever you do for the least of my brothers and sisters you do for me,” Moore added, referring to Matthew 25:40. “That rings true to what I and all of the [Gabriel] Angels are driven by.”