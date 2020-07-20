Baby bump: Loreto House expands pregnancy care center and adds second location

July 22, 2020

Randy Bollig, center, stands with staff at the groundbreaking of the expansion to Loreto House in Denton. (courtesy photo)



DENTON — The Metroplex will soon have double the diapers, formula, and baby clothes needed to serve moms and dads faced with unplanned pregnancy. But more importantly, North Texans will have double the resources to help parents choose life over abortion, as a new Loreto House crisis pregnancy care center is set to open in Flower Mound.

Along with the brand-new facility, the Loreto House in Denton is doubling its size, which is much needed as it has grown from serving 250 women per year to more than 4,300 individual sessions in 2019, said the center’s director Randy Bollig.

“Last week we provided 4,400 diapers to our guests,” Bollig said.

Debra Heron, guest services director, said in June that the Denton facility averaged 26 visits per day.

“This means a lot to us and to the community,” Heron said. “We are very excited about the expansion and doing double what we do already.”

The Flower Mound facility, being built next to the new location of St. Philip the Apostle Church, was made possible after an anonymous benefactor came forward. The new facility will be about 5,500 square feet, custom designed, and will include rooms for counseling, sonograms, education sessions, meetings, storage, work areas, and a gift shop. The center also will have a beautiful chapel that will resemble the Holy Loreto House in Italy, the house in which the Blessed Virgin Mary was born, raised, and greeted by the Archangel Gabriel according to Catholic tradition. A prominent Dallas architectural firm is providing the plans on a pro-bono basis, with groundbreaking expected in six to 12 months.

A sign marks the location of the future Loreto House in Denton. (courtesy photo)

Even though the Denton facility is under construction, they are still open to serve. Sights are set for a grand reopening celebration Dec. 10, the Memorial of Our Lady of Loreto. With challenges posed by COVID-19, the facility has made a few adjustments to their outreach such as classes via the virtual platform Zoom and distribution of goods by drive-through.

“We just get their diaper and clothing sizes first and put the items in the trunk. We don’t have contact,” Bollig said. “Our guests need us more than ever, so many are suffering financially. We can help a lot.”

Pregnancy tests are still being done in-house — something Bollig said is crucial.

“That’s our opportunity to save a baby,” he said.

Marjorie Looney, counselor, said when moms and dads come in, they are presented with pregnancy scenarios.

“No shaming, no judgment … just listening, compassion, and grace,” Looney said. “No one leaves feeling ashamed. Hopefully, we give our guests peace.”

Looney said that during a consultation with an abortion-minded parent, there are prayer warriors on standby.

“We need prayer,” is the simple text sent to more than 200 people on a moment’s notice.

“When we go into a session, we are not alone. We have prayer without ceasing,” she said.

Help from Loreto House does not stop at birth. The center helps parents through the child’s first 36 months.

“We have items and services that people need, but the main thing they need is empowerment,” Looney said. “If coming here will alleviate some stress, we’ve succeeded.”

Success stories are numerous. Abygail, mother of 4-month-old Mila and 16-month-old Avery, said Loreto House was the first place she called when she got the results from her at-home pregnancy test.

“I was, of course, flooded with emotions, like any woman is, when you first find out that you are growing another human being. It is a crazy journey learning how to be a mom and I am so thankful that I remembered the bright pink van that says, ‘Pregnant and worried? We can help!’”

Abygail said she quickly called the phone number and ever since she has been a regular client of the facility.

“The classes are so amazing. I remember feeling so at ease when I gave birth to my son and knowing that I had taken all the classes to prepare me for this day and the next few years to come,” she said.

Abygail added that she is very thankful for “the wonderful people who run the organization” and the donors that bless them with the necessary resources. “Thank you for making my motherhood journey as smooth as possible.”

Among more than 50 pro-life centers in the boundaries of the Fort Worth Diocese, Loreto House, Mother and Unborn Baby Care in Fort Worth, and Flourishing Tree of Life in Aledo are the only ones approved as apostolates in the diocese.

More information for parents can be found at Loretohouse.org. To learn about ways to support, go to Loretohousebenefactors.org.