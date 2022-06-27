Meet the Class of 2022 deacon candidates

July 22, 2022

The deacon class of 2022 on retreat at Montserrat Jesuit Retreat House with Father Roy Joseph (NTC/Juan Guajardo)



FORT WORTH — Ten permanent deacons will be ordained for the Diocese of Fort Worth on Wednesday, August 10, at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Keller. The Mass of Diaconate Ordination will be open to the public and livestreamed at FWdioc.org.

Please join us in prayer for these men, who have undergone five years of discernment and formation as they prepare to serve Christ's Church more deeply.

In advance of the Mass of Diaconate Ordination, we will introduce the deacon candidates one at a time, so check back regularly.

Sergio Vera (NTC/Juan Guajardo)

Sergio Vera, St. Matthew Parish, Arlington

Sergio Vera is married to María E. Diaz de Vera and has two children, Sergio Jonathan and Marielena, and two grandchildren, Noel Damián and Giana Sofia. They are members of St. Matthew Parish in Arlington since 2006.

He studied in Guadalajara, Mexico and obtained his GDE diploma at the University of Guadalajara.

He and his wife came to the United States in 1990 and lived in the San Fernando Valley in California, where his children were born. They came to Texas in 2006, and in September 2008, Sergio became a citizen of the US.

In Texas, he studied Saint John Paul II. In 2015, he graduated from the University of Dallas Advanced Bible course. He took another four-year course in ministerial theology studies and graduated in May 2022.

Sergio served at St. Matthew Parish for many years as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, ministry to the sick, catechist, prayer group, and the RCIA program. Through his service, he began to fall in love more every day with God. On some occasions when he visited a sick person, or he had to share some message at a funeral, people many times asked him if he was a deacon. Many times his wife María was asked if they could make an appointment to talk to Sergio, thinking he was a deacon. That’s how he started to receive the first calls from God. He talked to Deacon Matías Lagunas and told him about his experiences, and the deacon advised him to let himself be guided by God and open his ears to His call.

In the four years of theological study, Sergio received 18 courses that led him to have a better perspective on the Catholic Church.

Participating in the charity program visiting the sick in the hospital gave him a wonderful experience because “I felt that it was Jesus Himself that I was going to visit. You meet many people marginalized by society, others whose families do not visit them, and others who no longer feel alive. My mission was to bring them a little hope by talking to them about the love of God and tell them how important they are to God, that God loves them no matter what color or religion. He loves them all equally.”

Sergio said it is not easy to talk to the relatives of a patient when they no longer give him any more hope of life, but God gives the strength to make us strong and offer our support to these families. “We support them with our prayers, offering the Mass for the sick, etc.”

Sergio said after hospital ministry, “My life was no longer the same because always I am praying to God for all these people. My prayers increased because I know that there are many people in need of prayer, and I do it with great pleasure and love. Jesus said in the Gospel of Saint Matthew: ‘Whatever you do for someone in need, you do for me,’”