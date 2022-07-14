Diocese of Fort Worth announces new parish in north Fort Worth

August 1, 2022

This map shows the parish boundaries of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in purple. The area draws from land previously within the boundaries of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Francis of Assisi, and St. Philip the Apostle parishes.

FORT WORTH — On Monday, August 1, 2022, Bishop Michael Olson announced the establishment of a new parish to serve the far north Fort Worth area. The new parish, named St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, will be the 92nd parish in the Diocese of Fort Worth.

The church will be located at 13517 Alta Vista Road, north of U.S. Highway 170, in Fort Worth on a site of approximately 31 acres. The new parish is formed from areas currently within the boundaries of Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Philip the Apostle, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, and St. Francis of Assisi Parishes.

Bishop Olson established the new parish in response to the rapid growth of the Catholic population in the northern portions of Tarrant County.

The new parish will be established at a Mass celebrated by Bishop Olson on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the new parish location. Regular Masses will be held in a facility that previously was home to former Our Lady of Grace High School.

Deacon Dan Zavala will serve as coordinator of parish life and will oversee the parish’s day-to-day operations.

The new parish boundaries include all or portions of the following:

Zip Codes 76052 and 76177, now part of Our Lady of Guadalupe in north Fort Worth;

Zip Codes 76247, 76052, 76177 and 76262, now part of St. Philip the Apostle in Lewisville;

Zip Code 76262 now part of St. Francis of Assisi in Grapevine; and

Zip Codes 76262, 76244 north of FM 1709 and 76248 north of FM 1709, now part of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Keller.

Cities within the parish include Fort Worth, Justin, Roanoke, Trophy Club, Haslet, and Keller.

When the Diocese of Fort Worth was established in 1969, the Catholic population was 67,090 in its 28 counties of North Texas. Today, the Catholic population is 1.2 million, with most living in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Johnson Counties.